Downtown portion of Quesnel Riverwalk trail to close Sept. 20 and 21

A portion of the Riverfront Trail will be closed from Sept. 20 and 21 as the city performs tree maintenance.
The trail will be closed to the public from the Fraser River Footbridge to the Hospital. A portion of the trail near the hospital remains closed as construction continues on a new wing of GR Baker.
Any people walking down the trail will be directed to detour down Front Street.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com