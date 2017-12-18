Downtown plan to be unveiled

The downtown enhancement plan will be unveiled at the Keremeos council meeting Monday (tonight).

After months of consulting the Downtown Enhancement Plan will be presented to council in draft form Dec. 18.

The plan, which looks at everything from how downtown buildings should look on the outside, to what should be in a pocket park, art installation options, curb flares and even a community board has been in the works for about a year.

CTQ Consultants have held a brainstorming session and several public open houses during the concept process of the plan. Surveys have and questionnaires have also been available on the village’s website through a virtual tour.

The plan will be presented as part of the regular council meeting on Dec. 18 starting at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.