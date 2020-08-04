Downtown Ladysmith vehicle fire quickly extinguished

LFR Lieutenant Matt Rickett said that everyone involved responded exactly how they were supposed to

Ladysmith Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on French Street shortly before noon on Tuesday, August 4.

The fire took place outside a residence of French Street. The residents quickly phoned 9-1-1, as neighbours doused the flames with a fire extinguisher. Nobody was inside the vehicle when the fire started.

The fire was mostly extinguished before LFR arrived on scene, however some flames were still present. LFR then sprayed the vehicle down until the fire was under control. It is unclear what caused the fire, however it is believed to have been an electrical fire.

“This was the exact right thing to do. They did a good job.”

