Downtown Kelowna street parking could be free on Saturdays in December

City staff is seeking council's approval for complimentary parking during the holiday season

Holiday shopping may be a little bit cheaper in downtown Kelowna this December.

Pending council approval, street parking in Kelowna’s downtown areas will be free to the public every Saturday throughout December.

The City of Kelowna has implemented similar programs each of the past 24 years as a Christmas promotion at the request of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

Off-street parking in most downtown areas, city-owned lots and parkades is currently no-charge on Saturdays in December, except for the Water Street boat launch, Police Services and city hall parking lots and during special events.

