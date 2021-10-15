Retail frontages at 453-459 Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million. (William Wright Commercial photo)

Downtown Kelowna storefronts, apartment building sell

The two retail spaces on Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million

  • Oct. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two pieces of prime real estate in and around downtown Kelowna have sold.

According to the Western Investor, a downtown retail building on Bernard Avenue sold for $2.06 million on Oct. 14. The sale includes about 4,900 square feet of retail space at 453-459 Bernard Ave.

The building’s two units are currently occupied by a florist and a shoe store.

Additionally, a 30-unit, four-storey apartment building just south of downtown sold at the end of September for $6.39 million in an off-market transaction.

The building, located south of Harvey Avenue at 543 Rowcliffe Ave., is 40 years old.

READ MORE: Council to look at 13-storey building planned for old Kelowna RCMP precinct

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Chilliwack church pastor sentenced to 14 months jail in child porn case
Next story
Parksville council passes motion to allow SD69 students return to Parksville Community Centre kitchen

Just Posted