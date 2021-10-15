Downtown Kelowna storefronts, apartment building sell

The two retail spaces on Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million

Retail frontages at 453-459 Bernard Avenue sold for more than $2 million. (William Wright Commercial photo)

Two pieces of prime real estate in and around downtown Kelowna have sold.

According to the Western Investor, a downtown retail building on Bernard Avenue sold for $2.06 million on Oct. 14. The sale includes about 4,900 square feet of retail space at 453-459 Bernard Ave.

The building’s two units are currently occupied by a florist and a shoe store.

Additionally, a 30-unit, four-storey apartment building just south of downtown sold at the end of September for $6.39 million in an off-market transaction.

The building, located south of Harvey Avenue at 543 Rowcliffe Ave., is 40 years old.

READ MORE: Council to look at 13-storey building planned for old Kelowna RCMP precinct

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News