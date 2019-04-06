Downtown Kelowna lake walkway under construction

Kelowna city council gave $86,000 for the fix at Queensway and Bernard Ave.

Repairs are under way at a downtown walkway where the lake walls have been eroding.

The popular walkway by the Spirit of Sail is getting fixed after years of successive floods have caused heavy damage to the surround retaining wall.

Kelowna city council approved the fixes with a $86,000 budget, and plans to have the construction completed by the end of spring.

This adds to the construction in downtown Kelowna, after City Park Water Park has been demolished and construction has begun for the new downtown water park.

The repairs to the walkways’ walls were initially part of the city’s plans to upgrade Kerry Park, but this part of the plan had to be done ahead of schedule.

