Downtown Chilliwack restaurant closes its doors due to COVID-19

'We are looking forward to seeing you all again one day,' reads the message to loyal customers

A downtown Chilliwack restaurant is closing its doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Twisted Thistle Restaurant and Bar officials announced to their customers in a June 1 Facebook post that they won’t be reopening along with other restaurants during the restart period.

“To all our dearly valued customers, with the restrictions and all that is happening, it is with a heavy heart that we’re announcing our closure. Twisted Thistle won’t be opening at our current location.”

They thanked everyone who supported them throughout their journey on Nowell Street, and said at this point they are assessing their options.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you and seeing you walk out our door with happy faces and full stomachs. We are looking forward to seeing you all again one day. With love, from the Twisted Thistle Team.”

