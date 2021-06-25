Downtown Chilliwack Community Market cancelled due to heat wave

'It felt like the community-minded and safest decision to make,' said market co-ordinator

Downtown Chilliwack Community Market coordinator Margaret Reid said the team decided to cancel June 27 market given the unprecedented heat wave. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market (DCCM) will not be held on Sunday, June 27.

“We have cancelled, unfortunately,” said DCCM coordinator Margaret Reid about the weekly event in the Mill Street Parking Lot. “It felt like the community-minded and safest decision to make.”

The dangerous heat wave is expected to drag on this weekend with temperatures forecast to hit the low 40s is “unprecedented for Chilliwack” and it just seemed best, she added.

They posted the news on the DCCM Facebook page and vendors were advised of the cancellation.

