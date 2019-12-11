Downtown business opens doors for kids to watch movies, game and snack

A Princeton businesswoman and concerned Mom is opening her doors for teenagers who just need some space.

Claudia Orellana Earl, owner of All About Computers, has created a space for teens and tossed in games and snacks. - Photo Andrea DeMeer

Claudia Orellana Earl, who operates All About Computers on Bridge Street, has equipped a room in the back of her store where kids can hang out, play games and watch movies.

“It’s not a big space but it’s a start,” she said.

Earl, who has two daughters, said she is worried about young people abusing drugs and alcohol.

“They’re bored and they have nothing to do.”

Earl first turned to social media, asking the community for donations of healthy snacks and amusements to engage kids.

She received a number of unique board games, and enough staples to satisfy the munchies.

The back room – which includes a large television, tables and chairs – is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and also Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a Dungeons and Dragons group meeting.

During the Christmas holidays Earl hopes to schedule more frequent activities and events.

While she doesn’t go so far as to call her efforts a drop-in centre, she feels the venture has potential to grow.

“Talk is good but at some point you just have to act,” she said.

