Downed tree puts out power in Saanich neighbourhood

More than 100 without power between Glanford Avenue and Carey Road

A downed tree has left more than 100 people in a Saanich neighbourhood without power Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning. (BC Hydro)

More than 100 people are without power in a Saanich neighbourhood Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning after a tree fell across some BC Hydro wires.

Residents living east of Gladiola Avenue, west of Glanford Avenue, south of Tait Street and north of McKenzie Avenue have been affected since 6:04 a.m. BC Hydro says 111 customers remain without power as of 7:30 a.m., but that crews are on site.

