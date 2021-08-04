A downed tree has left more than 100 people in a Saanich neighbourhood without power Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning. (BC Hydro)

Downed tree puts out power in Saanich neighbourhood

More than 100 without power between Glanford Avenue and Carey Road

More than 100 people are without power in a Saanich neighbourhood Wednesday (Aug. 4) morning after a tree fell across some BC Hydro wires.

Residents living east of Gladiola Avenue, west of Glanford Avenue, south of Tait Street and north of McKenzie Avenue have been affected since 6:04 a.m. BC Hydro says 111 customers remain without power as of 7:30 a.m., but that crews are on site.

