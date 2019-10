Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Highway 97 is closed in both directions in Westwold due to downed power lines. (Drive BC map)

Highway 97 is closed in Westwold in both directions.

Downed hydro lines are blocking all lanes between Service Road and Buff Frontage Road for 0.6 km (18 to 17 km west of Falkland).

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

Detours are available through Highway 1 and Highway 97A through Salmon Arm.

The next update is expected around 5:30 p.m. at drivebc.ca.

