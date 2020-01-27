Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Powerlines are down in the North Shuswap blocking Squilax-Anglemont Road. (Rachelle Horvath/Facebook)

A sizable area in the North Shuswap is without power. The cause of the outage remains under investigation and a BC Hydro crew is en route to restore power.

In all, 1,447 hydro customers are affected by the outage. Customers affected are located along Squilax Anglemont Road east of Evans Road in Celista. The power has been off since shortly after 11 a.m.

Photos posted on social media show downed power lines across the road; the posts indicate the road is currently impassable.

