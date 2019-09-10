Downed power line closes portion of Sooke Road in Langford

Sooke Road between Happy Valley and Luxton roads is closed due to a downed power line. (Google Maps)

A portion of Sooke Road in Langford is closed due to a downed power line.

At about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, West Shore RCMP was called to the 2800-block of Sooke Road between Happy Valley and Luxton roads for a report of a downed power line. Police received reports of a semi-truck that had snagged the power line causing it to go down.

Officers are currently on scene and have closed that portion of Sooke Road.

Vehicles are being rerouted through Marwood Road.

BC Hydro has been called and police are asking motorists and pedestrians exercise patience as there will be delays in the area.

