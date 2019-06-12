Down to a fine art at Francois Lake

Artists Lynne Martens and Debbie Brooks visited Francois Lake Elementary School on May 24 for painting sessions with the students. They showed the intermediate classes how to paint in the style of the late artist Ted Harrison, who was known for his flowing paintings of the landscapes of the Yukon. Martens and Brooks led the primary students in doing dragon paintings. (Submitted photos)

  • Jun. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

