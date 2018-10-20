Double the turnout at Maple Ridge early polls

Interest in this election in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

People are trooping to the early advance polls to mark their ballots in Maple Ridge’s civic election.

And they’re showing up in greater numbers than last election in 2014.

According to Laura Benson, director of corporate administration, as of Monday, 2,998 people had voted in advance polls.

That was with three advance polls still to come later this week.

The higher turnout can be ascribed to population growth, the plebiscite on garbage collection, information cards mailed out and double the number of advance polls, said Benson.

She said that the advance poll held on Sunday was appreciated, while sunny weather has helped people get out, as well.

Two more advance polls take place today and Thursday at Maple Ridge city hall. General voting day is this Saturday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting takes place at Whonnock elementary, Samuel Robertson Technical, Garibaldi secondary, and Yennadon, Eric Langton, Laity View and Hammond elementary schools.