It was a light - or double rainbow to be exact - at the end of a strong storm system that battered the Comox Valley Wednesday (Sept. 23) which was seen by residents throughout the area.

Photographer Paul Atterton captured the stunning scene over the skies in the Valley – a sight that caught the eyes of many who took to social media posting photos of the rare phenomenon all the way from Victoria to Campbell River.

