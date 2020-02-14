Double fatal collision near Darfield, B.C., takes lives of two men from Clearwater area

Investigation into the cause of the collision is still open, RCMP say

Traffic was stopped on Highway 5 in both directions on Wed. Feb. 5 for approximately four hours due to a double fatality as a result of a head on collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle. (DriveBC photo)

On Feb. 5, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Barriere RCMP, Clearwater RCMP, and Emergency Services responded to a fatal collision in the Darfield, B.C., area on Highway 5, north of Barriere.

Police reported that upon arrival it was determined that a passenger vehicle and a transport truck had collided head-on, and that unfortunately, the two male occupants of the passenger vehicle had died as a result of the crash. It has been confirmed that both men were from the Clearwater area.

The driver of the transport truck was treated for minor injuries.

As a result of the crash Highway 5 was closed in both directions as the investigation continued, and remained closed until approximately 4 p.m. that afternoon. Numerous transport trucks and passenger vehicles waited along the highway, with many able to wait it out at the Jim’s Food Market and Subway in Little Fort until the road was opened.

Police have stated that the investigation into the cause of the collision is still open and nothing had been ruled out, however road and weather conditions were being considered as a possible contributing factor due to recent snowfall in the area, with compact snow and ice on the highway when the crash happened.

Some who were at the scene speculate that the driver of the passenger vehicle may have lost control and crossed into the other lane which resulted in the head on collision with the transport truck.

It was also noted by police that the passenger vehicle may have been driving too fast for the road conditions at the time, but the investigation was still ongoing as of press time this week.

Police are reminding drivers that road and weather conditions can change quickly at this time of year, especially on the interior highways and mountain passes. Please reduce speeds and drive according to road and weather conditions and consider delaying your travel plans until conditions improve.

Clearwater Times