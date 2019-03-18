Double-digit daytime temperatures in the forecast all week

It may not be spring officially but it sure is starting to feel like it.

Monday will start the week on a sunny note with a high of 15 C throughout the day. Overnight is expected to be clear with a low of 4 C.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 15 C and a low of 6 C overnight.

Wednesday is looking very similar with sunny skies and a high of 15 C, a low of 6 C is expected overnight with some cloudy periods.

Thursday, you’ll see a mix of sun and cloud reaching a high of 16 C and a low of 7 C with cloudy periods overnight.

Cooling down slightly Friday, we should see a high of 14 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers continuing into the night with a low of 6 C.

