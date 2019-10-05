Door smashed during break-and-enter at north Nanaimo music store

A side door of Arbutus Music, on Metral Drive in north Nanaimo, was smashed in during a theft. According to Richard Leighton, business owner, an SUV was caught on camera in the incident. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

A music store in north Nanaimo saw its side door smashed in a brazen break-and-enter early this morning.

Richard Leighton, owner of Arbutus Music, said he was alerted by his alarm company about the theft at 3:30 a.m. and police were already on scene when he and his manager arrived. A security camera from a neighbouring business captured footage, Leighton said.

“They pushed the door in with a (Volkswagen Touareg), apparently on the footage, I haven’t had a chance to review it yet. The broken tail lights were here, so they went in and pushed the door in,” Leighton told the Nanaimo News Bulletin. “We know there was an upright bass, a 3/4-size upright bass, and some other guitars, but we haven’t had an inventory yet on what’s missing.”

The incident isn’t isolated as Leighton has seen his business and others hit in the past.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a common occurrence, but there is a lot of small businesses out here that have been hit,” Leighton said. “There’s a theft-tracking thing that the RCMP have up and there’s probably about 1,000 incidents over the summer in the north end.”

Leighton said his business is insured and is grateful to police for the quick response, but hopes more is done about crime.

“I hope the local government looks at what’s going on with the problems, with the increase in theft in Nanaimo, and can come up with a strategy to help beat that,” said Leighton. “I don’t know if there’s an easy cure, but there definitely has to be something done.”

Nanaimo RCMP has not yet responded to a request for comment.

