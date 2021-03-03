Don’t touch that dial: RCMP cracking down on distracted driving

Police will be on the lookout for drivers who aren't keeping their eyes on the road

World Day of Prayer

This year’s World Day of Prayer is being held virtually, meaning anyone can join in no matter where they are. The 2021 service has been prepared by the women of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, and in this area is being hosted by St. Paul’s Cathedral in Kamloops.

The online service starts at 1 p.m. local time on Friday, March 5 and can be accessed via Zoom; go to http://bit.ly/3uloxCX (meeting ID 818 5855 0240; passcode 369695). You can also dial in by calling 1-778-907-2071. To access the service after March 5, go to http://www.kamloopssalvationarmy.ca/.

Tax help for small businesses

Are you a small business owner or a self-employed individual with tax-related questions? A free Zoom seminar on March 24, hosted by a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) professional, will answer your questions and help you learn about business tax deductions; common tax errors; helpful tools and services offered by the CRA; general bookkeeping concepts and best practices; and more.

The seminar takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 24. To attend, RSVP by March 22 to (250) 453-9165 or email vision@cfsun.ca.

New SD74 secretary treasurer

School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) is pleased to announce the appointment of Trudy Rasmuson to the position of secretary treasurer effective April 1, 2021.

For the last six years, Rasmuson has served as secretary treasurer for the Northland School Division in Peace River, Alberta. Prior to that she served as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Caisse Horizon Credit Union. She has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario and holds her Certified Management Accountant designation. In addition, she is a Certified Executive Coach through Royal Roads University.

Rasmuson replaces longtime SD74 secretary treasurer Lynda Minnabarriet, who is retiring this month.

Leave the phone alone

A new Ipsos survey reveals that most drivers believe that texting (95 per cent), talking (88 per cent), or even just looking at (80 per cent) your handheld phone while driving is risky, yet 38 per cent still admit to using their phone at least once in every 10 trips.​

Since B.C.’s distracted driving law came into effect in January 2010, more than 455,000 tickets have been issued to drivers for using an electronic device while driving.

More than one in every four fatal crashes on B.C. roads involve distracted driving, which is why police and ICBC continue to educate about, and enforce, this dangerous driving behaviour that claims 78 lives each year, 31 of them in the Southern Interior.

Throughout March, police across B.C. are ramping up distracted driving enforcement. Any activity that takes away your focus on the road is a distraction, but studies show that using electronic devices, like smart phones, is one of the most common and riskiest forms of distracted driving.

Distracted driving is the second leading contributing factor in traffic fatalities in B.C., behind speeding and ahead of impaired driving, and is the top contributing factor in police-reported injury crashes.

2-1-1 support line

When you need non-emergency support, dial 2-1-1. It’s a free, confidential, nationwide service that connects people to critical social and community supports.

The service acts as the front door to support, helping people quickly navigate the complex network of government and community programs.

The 2-1-1 service is accessible 24 hours a day. When you dial 2-1-1 you are connected to a trained professional who will listen to you and help you find the right information and supports.

People like the fact that they can dial 2-1-1 and talk to somebody who can help them sort through the maze of available information to figure out what will work for their unique situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of 2-1-1. With government programs changing regularly, and community-based programs and services having to adjust how they serve clients under always evolving public health guidelines, 2-1-1 helps people navigate the complex network of support.

The pandemic has also put many people in the position of needing support for the first time in their lives.

