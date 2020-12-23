Vehicles pass through the Roberts Street intersection on a sunny winter day. (Cole Schisler photo)

‘Don’t push your speed’: Ladysmith highway drivers encouraged to slow down

91 collisions have been reported along the Trans-Canada Highway through Ladysmith since 2018

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Wet, icy, slushy, and sometimes snowy roads are a regular part of wintertime driving in Ladysmith. Now that the winter solstice has passed, it’s time for the annual reminder to shift into winter driving.

Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen is no stranger to winter driving. Olsen spent 20 years of his career in Manitoba, and in that time picked up some hard earned wisdom on winter road safety.

“Even though we live in a warmer climate, winter tires (snowflake or ice rating) are recommended for temperatures of 7 degrees Celsius and below. Standard all season tires that have the M+S rating (mud and snow) are the minimum requirement but the snowflake or ice rated tires are made up of a softer compound that helps them stick better to slippery road conditions,” he said.

Olsen also cautioned drivers to take special care while driving over bridges, as bridges tend to freeze up in lower temperatures.

“The bridge on the Old Chemainus Road at Saltair is a good example of this as we have already had some collisions there as drivers are sliding into oncoming traffic or the guard rail when the temperature drops and the surface of the bridge ices over,” he said.

RELATED: Pedestrian airlifted to Victoria after accident in Saltair

Aside from making sure that their car is equipped with the proper tires for the season, Olsen said one of the best pieces of advice is for drivers to slow down.

“The posted speed limit is the recommended speed under ideal driving conditions. Drivers need to adjust their speed to the weather and road conditions to increase traction and stopping ability. Maintain a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

“Give yourself more time to travel to your intended destination so you don’t push your speed in wet, slippery road conditions,” Olsen added.

According to collision data compiled by the Ladysmith RCMP, there were 91 reported collisions along the Trans-Canada Highway from South Davis to Grouhel Road between Jan. 1 2018, and Dec. 17 2020.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure retained a consultant in 2018 to study six highway intersections in Ladysmith and has recommended multiple improvements to better manage the flow of vehicles along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor through town.

That study found that along the entire study corridor, the existing vehicle operating speed along the TCH is approximately 10 km/h to 25 km/h higher than the posted speed limit.

For this reason, reducing the speed limit through Ladysmith was seen as ineffective, and could result in dangerous speed differentials between those following a reduced speed limit, and drivers who are accustomed to driving faster than the current 70 km/h limit.

Instead, the study recommended increased traffic enforcement to deter speeding.

Mark Kusznir, owner of Central Island Towing, said that every intersection that crosses the TCH from the Nanaimo Airport to Thicke Road has seen multiple collisions, but he doesn’t blame the intersections.

“In my opinion, none of this is because of problems with the intersections. Every collision that I’ve been to I can attest to driver error. Somebody is just in a hurry, and made a judgmental mistake that caused the collision.”

One of the biggest ‘judgmental mistakes’ Kusznir sees time and time again is excessive speeding.

“For the size of our community, I would say we have a high number of excessive speed impounds,” he said. “People don’t pay attention — plain and simple. They miss the signs and they’re in such a rush to get to where they’re going. That extra 30 seconds apparently makes a big difference to their day.”

Kusznir said that the Oyster Bay intersection is particularly collision prone, as is the intersection at the Nanaimo Airport, and the Cedar Road intersection.

RELATED: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

RELATED: Driver pulled from fiery crash on the highway in Cassidy

“Everyone one of these intersections has got good sight lines, and there’s nothing there that would tell me that it’s a design flaw.”

The MOTI study largely reached the same conclusion as Kusznir. However, the study did recommend closing the eastbound left-turn out lane at Grouhel Road at the TCH — since 75 percent of collision there are left-turn 90 degree collisions.

The study also recommended only allowing the TCH and South Davis Road intersection to be used by motorists for right-in, right-out turns and left-in movements. This proposed change means motorists could no longer turn left from South Davis Road into the northbound highway lanes.

Any actions involving the highway are in the MOTI’s jurisdiction.

Some of Ladysmith’s most collision prone intersections are the intersection of the TCH and Davis Road, which has seen 19 collisions since 2018. The intersection of Roberts Street and Transfer Beach Boulevard at Esplanade totaled 14 collisions. Five collisions were recorded at Grouhel Road and the TCH.

MOTI study data collected from 2011 – 2015 shows that the TCH and Davis Road had 49 collisions over that period; Roberts Street and Transfer Beach Boulevard at Esplanade had 26; and Grouhel Road had 23.

Ladysmith Chronicle

Previous story
Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue
Next story
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

    District has established fund for community groups

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • True spirit revealed with the season of giving

    When the restrictions and COVID-measures rolled out, I heard a lot of people from cities getting upset over cancelled parties and gatherings. And yes, there were these murmurs in smaller towns and villages as well, but what surprised me was just how many people were more upset over how someone else won't get Christmas, how folks in seniors' homes won't get to see their families, how kids won't get their toys under their trees or how families won't unite over the holidays.

  • Decker Lake Elementary’s lost Santa letters found!

    When we heard that Decker Lake Elementary School resident elf-on-the-shelf Sugarflake stole some Grade 3-4 student letters to santa from Ms. England's class, we immediately decided to keep an eye out on the mail. Sugarflake is a naughty elf but she did end up sending those letter to Lakes District News office. So here they are! (Margaret Jean Vossen photo/Lakes District News)

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)