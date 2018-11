The event features 40 local vendors and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

The fourth annual SS Sicamous Christmas Market kicked off today.

Featuring 40 vendors, hourly door prizes, and the chance to win a Christmas ham or vegetarian alternative, the market runs again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market prides itself on offering a large variety of handmade gifts from local vendors. Learn more about the market by visiting its Facebook page.

