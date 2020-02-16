Don’t miss Princeton’s free Family Day event

You needn't look far to find a free and fun event to celebrate Family Day.

Ski, snowshoe or toboggan with your family at China Ridge on Monday.

Activities will be held Monday February 17, between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., at China Ridge Trails.

There are free cross country ski and snowshoe rentals, along with tobogganing, avalanche training by Princeton Ground Search and Rescue, snacks and hot chocolate (bring your own mug.)

The event is sponsored by the trail association, the Town of Princeton, Save On Foods, and the province.

