Don’t forget to spring clean and say safe

The fourth annual Clean Up Kitamaat/Kitimat event takes place this year from Saturday, May 11, to Friday, May 17.

The public awareness campaign is held annually to encourage residents and businesses to be mindful of the proper disposal of garbage.

The event is being put on in partnership by the District of Kitimat, Haisla Nation, RCMP, and the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and concerned citizens.

District of Kitimat spokesperson Mike Dewar said awareness information about the clean-up campaign will be distributed to residents through a variety of communication channels.

He said the RCMP will be conducting roadside safety checks to ensure that loads on vehicles travelling to the landfill have been secured properly so that trash doesn’t blow off the back.

Bylaw officers will also be conducting random patrols of Kitimat’s walkways looking for pet owners who don’t clean up their pets’ poop.

“During this week, residents are also encouraged to clean up their home, yard and business. This is also an excellent time to check for and remove any fire hazards and to return recyclable materials to the appropriate recycling depot,” said Dewar.

“In conjunction with the annual spring clean-up, the District of Kitimat has waived refuse can or bag limits for residential properties in Kitimat. Residential waste is to be placed at the curbside on the normal pick up day.

“There are many opportunities to pitch in and do your part to keep our communities clean this month. The District of Kitimat and its partners would like to thank everyone for keeping our communities clean,” added Dewar.

