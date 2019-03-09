Don’t forget to “spring ahead” on Sunday

Like it or hate it, it’s still going to happen in our part of the province.
This year Daylight Saving time begins on Sunday, March 10.
At 2 a.m. clocks will “spring ahead” by one hour and the time will magically become 3 a.m. earning us about an hour more light in the evening. Don’t forget to change the clocks that don’t do it automatically.
Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 3.
Officials remind us the annual event is a good time to change the batteries in our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors if we haven’t done so recently