Don’t drive around neighbourhoods being evacuated, urges fire chief in Nk’Mip fire

Anarchist Mountain fire department worked on the Nk'Mip fire Tuesday night and also assisted with evacuations in the area. (Facebook)

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is asking people to vacate the area and not drive around neighbourhoods while RCMP, the fire department and search and rescue evacuate residents under the evacuation order that was placed Tuesday night.

“RCMP are on the mountain, assisting with evacuation order areas. There is one-way traffic into these neighbourhoods, and you are not permitted to go into an area with an order in place,” Anarchist Mountain FD posted to their Facebook this morning.

The fire department said they understand residents are concerned for their properties but RCMP is here to help.

The RDOS placed an evacuation order on numerous properties in the Anarchist Mountain as the Nk’Mip fire spread up the mountain, placing properties and life at risk.

“Let our firefighters do their jobs in protecting structures, properties and land without distraction,” said the Anarchist FD.

The AMFD firefighters worked through a long night on the fire line to keep area residents and their property safe.

Satellite mapping shows the reach of the Nk’Mip fire is now extending into the Anarchist Protected Area. (Zoom Earth)

The Nk’Mip fire in Osoyoos is still listed at 2,000 hectares as of 9:30 a.m. July 21, said BC Wildfire.

“Overnight recoveries on the fire were good with low temperatures and high relative humidity observed, leading to reduced fire behaviour. Objectives for today include building a machine guard between Camp McKinney and Bull Moose Road,” said BC Wildfire.

The RDOS issued an Evacuation Alert for Electoral Area A, C and the Town of Oliver. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an Evacuation Order for Electoral Area A and C. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has declared a State of Local Emergency. For more information contact 250-492-0237 or visit their website.

Boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded to avoid Osoyoos Lake to allow aircrews to conduct operations safely.

