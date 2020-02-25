Don’t chase away armed suspects: West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP are reminding the public to not approach armed suspects after a homeowner chased away a teenager allegedly trying to steal an e-bike, while claiming to have a knife, in Langford.
Around 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers responded to reports of a break and enter near the 1000-block of Jenkins Avenue. The homeowner was woken up by noises coming from their garage and found a 15-year-old trying to wheel away their e-bike.
The homeowner chased the teen away and called police, giving them a detailed description of the suspect. Officers arrested a young man for break and enter, uttering threats, theft and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
Officers found the teen was also breaching conditions of a court-imposed curfew and weapons ban.
“We would like to remind the public not to approach armed suspects,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “Please call the police in these instances.”
