Don’t bring explosives to police detachments, remind Cowichan RCMP

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment had to be evacuated earlier this month after an area resident’s best intentions went awry.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, a person dropped by the RCMP building on Canada Avenue to dispose of a variety of explosive items. Although they meant no harm, the detachment and surrounding areas were evacuated, and a portion of Canada Avenue was closed to the public for about an hour and a half while the Explosives Disposal Unit disposed of the items. Local governments were kept informed throughout the situation.

Instead of bringing such items to the police, it would be better to contact the police first to determine the best steps. Found explosives should not be moved, touched or transported anywhere.

“It’s not a crime to own some explosive items used in activities like construction or farming,” shift supervisor Cpl. Kiel Pharis said. “If you need assistance in making sure that items like blasting caps or old fireworks are disposed of safely, please call us so that we can find the safest way to help.”

The B.C. RCMP’s Explosives Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear units have a variety of duties that keep people safe across the province. Their tasks include rendering safe and disposing of possible explosive material, educating the public on explosives safety, and post-blast investigations.

