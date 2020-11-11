Don’t attend public hearings in person in Penticton – urges city hall

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Penticton asks people to have their say virtually

A ‘Vote No Bike Lane on Martin’ sign appeared in the 200 Martin Street. The city of Penticton will hold its last public hearing on the proposed Lake to Lake cycle route on Nov. 16. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Okanagan, the city of Penticton is asking people to stay away from attending the upcoming public hearings in person on Monday, Nov. 16.

One of the public hearings on Monday is for the controversial Lake-to-Lake bicycle route.

If people do choose to attend the public hearings held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre — they must follow COVID-safe guidelines including wearing a mask and hand sanitizing. The city will provide masks for those who don’t bring one.

For safe distancing, the city is only allowing 30 people at a time into the ballroom.

“While in-person attendance at scheduled public hearings remains an option, due to COVID-19, participants who choose to attend must observe specific health and safety procedures,” said the city’s corporate officer Angie Collison. “Unless it’s critical you speak in person, we encourage residents to explore alternative options for providing your input to council, including writing in by email or mail, calling in by phone or speaking directly via Zoom.”

All four public hearings scheduled for Nov. 16 can be watched online using the council meeting live-stream function, available on the city’s website penticton.ca.

In-person attendance for the Lake to Lake Bike Route will take place at the Cleland Theatre, (325 Power St.) starting at 7:30 p.m.

Three public hearings will take place before that at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre (273 Power St.) starting at 6 p.m.

The first hearing has the applicant asking to subdivide 2900, 2995 and 3000 Patridge Drive to create a 14 lot strata development consisting of single detached dwellings and a remainder that will be dedicated as a park on Partridge Drive. That public hearing goes at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. there is a rezoning application for 625 Westminster Ave., The applicant wants to subdivide a portion of the subject property from R1 (Large Lot Residential) to RM1 (Bareland Strata Housing)to facilitate a future eight-lot single-family-dwelling strata subdivision accessed from Oliver Place.

At 7 p.m., an applicant wants to take down home at 452 Lakeshore Drive W and put up a three-storey, four-unit multi-family housing.

Then at 7:30 p.m. the city will hear from residents on the proposed lake to lake bike lane that starts at South Main, to Atkinson St. to Fairview Rd, and ending at Martin St.

