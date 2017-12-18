Donor to match up to $1000 in donations to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society

LAFS is hoping to achieve their goal before Christmas

Although there’s no set deadline for donations, the Lakes Animal Friendship Society is hoping to achieve the $1000 donation goal by Dec. 25. (Submitted image)

An anonymous donor has offered to match up to $1000 in donations to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) this holiday season.

Although there’s no set deadline for these donations, LAFS is hoping to achieve the $1000 donation goal by Dec. 25.

“This would be a wonderful Christmas present to the critters,” said LAFS director Alistair Schroff, adding that $2000 would pay for a good number of spays and neuters, plywood for doghouses, education supplies and bags of kibble.

“These matched donations will help provide ongoing support for our programs,” he continued. “It is critical that we sustain the effort to help animals, their families and the community.”

“We want don’t want to lose what we have gained in building an amazing community of care,” he added.

As of Tuesday, LAFS had received $325 in donations. These donations will support LAFS’ spay/neuter programs, humane education and doghouse programs.

The organization works with groups such as the Canadian Animal Assistance Team and the Burns Lake Veterinary Clinic to help low-income families have their pets spayed and neutered.

The in-school humane education program teaches children to have compassion and empathy for their pets by using a variety of age-appropriate materials and activities. According to LAFS, this program is vital for preventing cruelty to animals.

As part of the doghouse program, students of all ages and other community members have been involved in building houses from scratch, painting them with cheerful designs and colours, and providing handmade beds from recycled materials.

“There is so much that needs to be done to make sure pets do not suffer and can have the healthiest lives possible,” said Schroff.

Created in 2011, the Lakes Animal Friendship Society is a registered charity run by volunteers with no paid staff. All donations are used to help animals in the community.

The organization was able to raise $575 on Giving Tuesday, which took place on Nov. 28, 2017.

To help LAFS reach their $1000 donation goal, donate through their website. For other ways to donate, call 250-694-3696.

www.twitter.com