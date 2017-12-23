Donations used for food bank fund

Two $1,000 donations used to create new fund at Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre

A generous donation has allowed the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre to establish a new emergency fund.

The donation of $1,000 from Fred and Joanne Gartrell allowed the food bank to create the fund to assist people in difficult situations when all other options have been exhausted.

John Bubb, president of the food bank and resource centre, said the Gartrells approached him in November, after hearing his presentation at Summerland United Church.

About once every month or so, the Resource Centre runs across a person needing something that will be of immense value to improve their lives,” he said. “Examples in the past have included: a tank of propane in the dead of winter; head lice kits for a low-income family; transportation home for a transient worker facing a family crisis; and, most recently, a back brace that will allow a person in pain to perform some light paid work.”

Tara Hollas, resource coordinator at the food bank, said the fund will benefit those using the food bank.

“The new fund gives us the ability to make an immediate positive difference in someone’s life,” she said. “We view the use of the fund as an investment in the people who receive help from it. The fund is used at our discretion, and where we see an immediate need that will make a significant impact. Our most recent recipient of emergency funds was brought to tears when he was informed that, through this generous donation, he could now receive the help he needed, following several months of seeking an elusive solution”.

Since the donation was received, a second donation, also for $1,000, was given to the fund.

Bubb hopes other donors will also contribute to the fund so the centre can continue to help those in need.

Donations can be made through the food bank’s website at summerlandfoodbank.org or at the food bank’s reception desk, in the basement of the Summerland United Church.