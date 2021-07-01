Donations flooding into Mission Tourism Centre to help victims of Lytton fire

Volunteers in Mission help collect and organize donations coming in for victims of the fire in Lytton. / Jamie Hayes Photo

Mission is showing its compassion.

Donations have been flooding into the Tourism Mission Visitor Information Centre (34033 Lougheed Hwy.) to help those impacted by the wildfire in Lytton.

READ: 90% of Lytton destroyed

Bundles of clothes, supplies and cash are being dropped off and volunteers are busy trying to organize the donations and ship them up to Hope were many evacuees are heading.

Clare Seeley, manager of Tourism and Communications for the City of Mission, said they are still looking for volunteers with trucks or vans who can help drive the items to Hope.

“We will be here until about 3 p.m., then back here tomorrow,” she explained.

If you can help, just drop by the visitor information centre and organizers will put you to work.

“People have be marvelous. Thank you so much,” said Seeley.

Another call for help may be made public again tomorrow (Friday, June 2).

MORE: Fleeing the flames in Lytton

