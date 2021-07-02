Donations being collected for Lytton residents in Williams Lake Friday

The community was razed by a wildfire Wednesday, June 30

Donations for the community of Lytton are being collected in Williams Lake, Friday July 2.

The donation location and time is 315 Yorston Street at 10 a.m. at the Williams Lake First Nation office and at the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association at 83 Oliver Street 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 30, the entire community of Lytton was forced to evacuate and 90 per cent of the town was destroyed by fire.

Included on the list needed items are socks, towels, fresh fruit and veggies, children’s activities, brushes, towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, pillows, etc.

