Donation through recycling in Houston

The We Care Group has made their newest donation of $1,000 for the B.C. Children's Hospital and raised these funds in just the last six weeks. Two weeks back, they brought in the trailer with a load of bottles totalled $564 at the Houston Bottle depot. (L-R) Glen Taylor, May Vienneau, Brian Hewitt, Cindy Horuk. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)