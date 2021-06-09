Donation through recycling in Houston

The We Care Group has made their newest donation of $1,000 for the B.C. Children’s Hospital and raised these funds in just the last six weeks. Two weeks back, they brought in the trailer with a load of bottles totalled $564 at the Houston Bottle depot. (L-R) Glen Taylor, May Vienneau, Brian Hewitt, Cindy Horuk. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
