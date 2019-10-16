Donation for a hot cause

The Burns Lake Fire Training Society (BLFTS) received a donation of $3,917 from the Royal Canadian Legion. The proceeds for the donation came from the meat draw. (L-R) Brian Brinkhurst and Darrell Hill of the BLFTS, and Legion vice president Jim McBride and president Dennis Crouse. (Blair McBride photo)

  • Oct. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
