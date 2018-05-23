Donated machine gives a big lift to North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo

Thanks to Interior Plumbing & Heating Ltd. (IPH), The Feller Family, and United Rentals, the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association now has a manlift on site for all those hard to reach jobs around the fairgrounds facility in Barriere.

IPH representatives, D’Arcy Feller and daughter Hannah, delivered the machine to the fairgrounds last Thursday.

Feller noted the machine will be available to the Barriere Curling Club and a few other organizations in the community if needed.

IPH is a private corporation, with offices and fabrication facilities in Kamloops, they have been actively conducting business in the Interior of B.C. since 1949.

The Feller family (D’Arcy, wife Glenda, and Hannah) were voted Barriere Citizens of The Year in 2015.

The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association will be celebrating the 69th Annual event this September on the Labour Day Weekend. Learn more at: www.fallfair-rodeo.com