Donate your bottles to the Penticton Pisterolas

The local roller derby needs the community's help to compete in the 2019 season

The Penticton Pisterolas are hosting a bottle drive on March 23 at Neighbourhood Auto Body to fund their 2019 season. Image from Penticton Pisterolas Instagram

The South Okanagan Roller Derby Association is calling for the public’s help to keep the Penticton Pisterolas “on their skates.”

According to RollerGirl.ca, the Penticton-based association is “a skater-owned and operated all-girl, flat track roller derby league.”

“We began as a single team, the Penticton Pistoleras, which formed in November of 2010, spearheaded by Maude LoBrowski. A not-for-profit league was formed out of skaters from the Pistoleras in August of 2011 which was registered with Canadian Women’s Roller Derby Association in October 2011,” states the website. “Our mission is to create, promote and sustain a competitive Roller Derby league in Penticton, BC and surrounding communities while promoting the sport of Roller Derby and the bad ass babes that play.”

In order to make sure they can compete for the 2019 season, the association will be hosting a bottle drive to benefit the Penticton Pisterolas on March 23 at Neighbourhood Auto Body from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition, residents can also drop bottle donations off at LockWorks Inc. any week day throughout the year between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To schedule a local pickup for the March 23 bottle drive, email sordafundraising@gmail.com.

