Donate non-perishables at the Peachfest parade

Feed the Valley is enlisting community support at the Peters Bros. Grand Parade during the Penticton Peach Festival on Saturday.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, volunteers will be out in full force collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations for their signature program. Feed the Valley is a community partnership aimed at raising food, funds and awareness for local food banks.

As the parade moves north on Main Street from Eckhardt Avenue, then left on Wade Avenue, right on Winnipeg and a left on to Lakeshore Drive (ending at the SS Sicamous) — onlookers are asked to pass along their donations to the Valley First’s Blue Army (volunteers), the Penticton Fire Department, the Salvation Army Food Bank or Bell Media

All donations will be given to the Penticton Salvation Army. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

