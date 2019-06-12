Donaldson announces seal coating for portions of Hwy 16, Kispiox

Two sections of road in the Bulkley Valley have had their fate sealed.

Left to Right: Carol Pritchard, Kathy Clay (Chair of Kispiox Valley Community Association), Pat Hobenshield, Carl Lutz (District Manager, Bulkley Stikine, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure), Doug Donaldson (MLA Stikine), Earl Hobenshield. (Facebook photo)

In a June 12 media release, Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson announced that 137 lane kilometres of roadway in the area would be seal coated as part of a $3.2 million project.

A 22-lane-kilometre portion of Kispiox Valley Road will be sealed, along with a stretch of Hwy 16 from Boulder Creek West to New Hazelton.

“People in the Kispiox Valley have been waiting on improvements to the Kispiox Valley Road for a long time and it’s something I have advocated for as an MLA,” said Donaldson.

Around $750,000 has been allocated for the Kispiox Valley Road portion of the project.

Donaldson said it’s been a long time coming.

“Finally the gravel road will be seal coated from Kispiox village to the 17-mile bridge, creating a smooth and dust-free corridor that’s safer, more comfortable for users and means less wear and tear on vehicles.”

Lane kilometres refer to the length of a road multiplied by its total number of lanes. For example, one kilometre on a four-lane highway is equal to four lane kilometres.

“The New Democrat government is committed to improving roads and highways in communities across the province so that the people of B.C. can get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” the release said.

Work on the project is expected to begin in August.