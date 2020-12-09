Dolly Parton imagination library completes 2 years in Burns Lake

Over 2,500 books have gone in the community, says the Lakes Literacy coordinator

Lakes Literacy is celebrating two years of sending out books in the community through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The program is part of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which was started by the famous country singer. It sends books to Lakes Literacy coordinator Jennifer Petersen each month, based on the registered children from the community and bills her for it but the program is completely free for the families.

“The program is very successful in the sense that it is supported by the community. We are reaching a huge percentage of population through this program. And while I see people donating a lot of books at the give and take free library stands through the community, I have not seen a lot of people donating the books they received through the Dolly Parton library and that’s very encouraging,” she said.

“It means the books are loved, they are being enjoyed and they are possibly continuing through other children in the home. That’s actually a positive sign,” added Petersen.

Since starting back in 2018, 2,888 books have been sent out into the community.

To facilitate the continuity of the program, Peterson has had many donations over the past two years, including a $6000 pledge over three years by the Rotary Club and several private donations as well. These donations are important for the program to continue because Peterson firmly believes that “there is nothing more important than having books at homes” especially in such difficult times and that too in a community where transportation is a big barrier and there isn’t even a bookstore.

“I hope to see community financial support. I need ongoing financial support. The program will not continue, without continuous funding,” said Petersen.

Lakes Literacy is also organizing a letter-writing campaign called, The Gift of Giving to reach out to seniors in the community. Petersen is encouraging the community to write cards, letters for seniors for the holidays and drop them off at the Burns Lake Public Library or the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. The cards will then be delivered to seniors living at Tweedsmuir House, Heritage Manor, Caroll Cottage and The Pines.

Amelia reading Skinnamarink as part of the Dolly Parton Imagination library, with her cat Hunter. (Submitted/Lakes District News)