DOK seeks help stopping plant thieves

Suspicious behaviour should be reported to local RCMP

The District of Kent is populated by pocketfuls of pretty flowers all over, but it seems someone is raining on the proverbial parade.

The District of Kent posted on its social media presence on Tuesday, June 30, calling for help in efforts to stop an increasing number of plant thefts throughout the district.

“Plant theft disadvantages the whole community and disheartens our staff,” the statement reads. “We are asking for your help.”

District of Kent residents are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour and plant theft to the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer