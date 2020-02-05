Dogwood Valley evacuation order lifted for most properties

A Ministry of Highways and Transportation vehicle surveys the neighbourhood in Dogwood Valley affected by an evacuation order on Wednesday morning. The order was issued the previous evening, but rescinded by 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the exception of one property. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

The evacuation order put in place in Dogwood Valley near Hope on Feb. 4 has been rescinded for most properties.

Only one address remains under evacuation, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

“The evacuation order issued on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 17:00 for the properties in Electoral Area B is being rescinded, except for the property located at 27111 Baker Road,” they announced at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The FVRD Emergency Operations Centre had issued a State of Local Emergency and an Evacuation Order for properties in FVRD Area B 27000 Block of Dogwood Valley Road, Baker Road, Yurkin Road, Transcanada Highway, as well as Nickelmine Road. In total, 28 properties had been affected.

There is a small lake just above the community, and a creek that flows from it through the neighbourhood has a waterfall in its steepest section. The water then flows underground, passing under Highway 1, the railway tracks, and out to the Fraser River. It’s not been made clear if that waterway is the source of concern.

RCMP had gone through the neighbourhood to inform residents about the evacuation on Tuesday evening.

“Police officers went door-to-door knocking,” said Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP. “During the fires in Williams Lake, there were folks in the evacuation areas that refused to leave. So that is possible.”