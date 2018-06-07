Dogs wanted for Kelowna’s muddy adventure course

The first Dirty Mutter, similar to Tough Mudder, is all about your canine friend

The race is on to be named the muddiest dog of the Okanagan as Kelowna welcomes its newest canine obstacle course this summer.

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. (RUPC) and Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. (R4L) have joined forces to create Okanagan’s first muddy canine adventure course, Dirty Mutter presented by Tail Blazers.

“We wanted to create an event that encourages participants to have fun, get outside and get really muddy with their furry friend and doing this all while raising money for a great cause is the icing on the cake,” says Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of RUPC.

Dirty Mutter is similar to the wildly popular Tough Mudder event, only contestants will be taking part in the race with their canine companion.

“Between being an obsessed obstacle race junky and a huge lover of animals, hosting this event on my property is an absolute dream of mine,” owner Rhonda Laturnus, of R4L, said.

Dirty Mutter is teaming up with Paws it Forward, a local charity that rescues and rehabilitates dogs that have been surrendered, abused, neglected or abandoned. Participants will pledge to raise a minimum of $100 which will be donated to Paws It Forward. Baulkham and Laturnus hope to raise $10,000 for the charity.

The event will take place in Black Mountain at Results 4 Life Fitness (2454 Brentwood Road) Sept. 8. Registration opens online this Friday, June 8 at 7:30 a.m.

Find out more details about Dirty Mutter on Facebook and the website.

