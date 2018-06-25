Dogs at the market: look at it from the dog’s point of view

I have to support Mr. Rusland’s opinion about dogs at the Farmer’s Market although a ban may be too strong.

I think people really should look at it from the dog’s viewpoint. The market is a very busy place full of sounds, people, and other dogs. There comes a time when you have to think, am I bringing my dog for their enjoyment or mine (see my letter from October of last year)? I understand that some dogs are social animals, especially when it comes to their family. They want to go everywhere with you. But should they? They have no capacity to consider the consequence of where they go, only that if you are going there, they want to as well.

Other comments bring up very good points about allergies and fear of dogs. It seems to me that when someone is told they can’t do something they do as a habit or for their own enjoyment, the hue and cry goes up about rights. So, what about smokers? What about people who like to wear cologne and perfume? Smoking is banned three metres from a doorway and venting of some places and now the city is going to expand that to six metres. Many places have signs up that say NO SCENTS on the premises. Why are we not striking out against that? Is it not our right to wear a nice expensive perfume wherever we go? Should places that sell men’s cologne and women’s perfume be banned from selling it? If smokers wish to puff away, is it also not their right to light up as they wish?

If we are going to allow dogs in the market, should we also allow snakes and rabbits and cats? What about the person who is out for a horseback ride and wishes to come to purchase something for dinner that night? Should we allow goats and pot-bellied pigs? Many people consider these as pets; where do you draw the line? All of these things can be leashed, but those people wouldn’t put those pets through that because it’s not where they belong nor wish to be.

I have seen some small dogs at the market who look terrified to be there. Their heads are constantly swinging from side to side looking for dangers such as being stepped on or sniffed at by larger dogs. Some dogs do not like children or strangers and might scream “get away from me!” if they could. We are the caregivers of our pets and it’s our responsibility as empathetic and thoughtful owners to determine what is best for our pet and their well-being. While some dogs may relish the idea of being in a noisy and populated environment, I would bet many do not.

Is it reasonable to think that if you want to go to the market for an hour that you can’t leave your dog at home for that small amount of time? What do you do when you grocery shop? Would you take your dog to a rock concert?

I would also like to address some of the comments to Mr. Rusland that I considered very childish. Put Mr. Rusland on a leash; ban Mr. Rusland from the market. Indeed. Grow up people. Mr. Rusland did not make any comments in his letter that I saw as derogatory. He didn’t point any fingers at any one person. I have to wonder, did those people who made those comments used to be bullies in their schoolyards?

There are pros and cons for having the dogs come to the market and I think each side should be respected for adult and reasonably thought-out statements. Not attacks. Please look at it from others’ standpoints and consider how other people feel. I know the consensus of the dog owners is “So what? If you don’t like it, don’t come” or “Get over it!” Is that fair? Would you still take your dog to a family member’s or friend’s home if they or their child are allergic?

Fortunately, you DO have the choice as some people do not — you CAN leave your dog at home. Others with fears or allergies really don’t have a choice. If you have a phobia or an allergy, isn’t it very real to you? Anyway, Mr. Rusland, you ARE entitled to your opinion and I applaud you for being brave enough to share it publicly regardless of what anyone else thinks or says.

Danette Schutte

Duncan