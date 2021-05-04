Dogs aren’t allowed on Nanaimo’s beaches from now until fall

Dog owners who break the rules can be fined $150

There are lots of places pet owners can take their four-legged friends in Nanaimo, but dogs are not allowed on public beaches for the rest of spring and summer.

The City of Nanaimo issued a press release Tuesday, May 4, reminding owners that dogs aren’t allowed on beaches from May 1 to Oct. 1.

The city said this is the time of year that beaches become busier, with people wanting to enjoy the outdoors by the water, and the shoreline is also active with migrating and breeding wildlife that is best left undisturbed. The city notes as well that dog feces, which can wash into the ocean, can contain harmful organisms.

“Nanaimo’s beaches are especially busy during the warmer months of the year, so for safety and health reasons, we ask that residents keep their dogs off the beaches from May to October,” said Mayor Leonard Krog in the release.

City of Nanaimo parks and trails with designated off-leash areas include Westwood Lake Park, Colliery Dam Park, Invermere Beach, Cable Bay Trail, Beban Park, May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park, Beaufort Park, Wardropper Park, Northfield Park, St. George Ravine Park and Gallow’s Point.

Dog owners who break the rules and bring their dog to a public beach could be fined $150. Those wishing to report dogs on beaches or other pet issues can call animal control at 250-616-0233.

