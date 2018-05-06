Dog walk supports independence

Seventh annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is in Enderby May 27

Stephane Marcotte with his service dog, Sarge, who helps him deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. (Kevin Laird/Sooke News Mirror)

Lace and leash up for the annual fundraising walk.

The seventh annual Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is happening in Enderby at the Lions Gazebo in Riverside Park May 27.

“The largest walk of its kind in Canada, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is held in over 300 communities across Canada in support of Canadians with disabilities,” said local organizer Jean Early. ions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is a national charitable foundation whose mission is to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability by providing them with dog guides at no cost. Each dog guide costs approximately $25,000 to raise and train.”

For more information call Early at 250-838-7410 or Betty at 250-836-4126.