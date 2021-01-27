Dog sled adventures in the West Kootenay

Dog sled tours are one way to get out and enjoy nature this winter.

Al Magaw, long time resident of Salmo, started his kennel in the late 1970s and later named it Spirit of the North Kennels. Magaw started with dogs rescued from euthanasia, dog pounds, people that no longer wanted their dog and cast offs from a sled dog kennel and immediately started to have success in dog sled races. In 2000 he was chosen to be part of Team Canada and in 2001 represented Canada in the International Federation of Sled Dog Sports World Championships that were held in Fairbanks, Alaska that year.

Dog sled tours began at the kennel in the 1980s as a way for Magaw to share his passion for his dogs and sport with others.

“It’s a small sled dog operation compared to the larger kennels, but the intimacy and family atmosphere of the smaller operation is frequently favorably expressed,” said Magaw who frequently posts pictures and stories about his dogs on his face book page. Photos: Jennifer Small

Castlegar News