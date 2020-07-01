Dog rescued from rocky ledge in Summerland

Penticton Search and Rescue assisted in rescuing a dog from a rocky ledge below the Trout Creek bridge in Summerland on June 30. (Contributed)

On June 30, the Summerland RCMP detachment received several calls about a German shepherd dog that had been trapped in the Trout Creek canyon.

High and fast waters would not allow the dog to return to safety.

The dog was located below the Trout Creek trestle in Summerland and had made his way onto a rock ledge.

Summerland RCMP identified the dog having been in the creek for an extended period of time. A request was made for Penticton Search and Rescue to assist in a high angle rescue.

A team of search and rescue volunteers attended the scene, assisted by Summerland Fire and BC Ambulance.

A search and rescue member descended by rope to the anxious dog who was harnessed and returned up the cliff to safety and his family. The dog appeared to be in good spirits, with no injuries.

The RCMP would like to thank Penticton Search and Rescue crew as well as Summerland Fire and B.C. Ambulance for their dedication and reuniting this dog with its family.

