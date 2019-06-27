Dog missing following wolf attack in Thornhill

A woman on Facebook is warning the public to be aware of two wolves on the Thornhill Mountain Trails. She claims she was walking her dogs up Copper Mountain when the “two, very large, aggressive wolves” appeared and attacked her dogs.

She writes they were close to the main road and managed to scare them off, but their husky named Lexa is still missing.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to the woman and BC Conservation, who is on scene.

More to come.

