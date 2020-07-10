Firefighters called to rescue couple from patio. (Sharon Lovely photo)

Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio

Kelowna firefighters were called in to rescue the two people

A couple had to be rescued by Kelowna firefighters from their fourth-floor patio, on Thursday.

According to a witness the couple was locked out on the patio after their dog, who was inside, jumped up and locked the door.

It’s unclear how long the couple was stuck before the firefighters were called to the apartment building on the corner of Cawston Avenue and St. Paul Street.

The witnesses said the couple managed to get back in and are fine. The dog; however, was given a stern talking to.

